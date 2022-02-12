Hot Topics

School-aged COVID report shows decreases in Cobb County and statewide

image of coronavirus with "coronas" or crowns extending outward from a sphereImage of coronavirus from CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 12, 2022

The School-Aged COVID-19 Surveillance Report for February 10 (also called the Data Report in the report’s documentation) showed a decrease in new COVID cases among school-aged residents, both in Cobb County and statewide, though all categories are still far above the threshold considered in the high community transmission range.

The latest COVID School-Aged Surveillance Report released today shows 416 cases over the two-week reporting period for a 14-day case rate of 887 per 100,000 of the population in the 0- 4-year old preschool age range, 1359 cases among the kindergarten to 12th grade age range for a case rate of 1,029 per 100,000 of population, and 478 cases, and a rate of 1,015 per 100,000 among those in the 18 to 22-year-old range.

The table below lays it out clearly:

Age range14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,00Community transmissionTrend
0-4 years of age416887HighDecreasing
5-17 years of age13591029HighDecreasing
18-22 years of age4781015HighDecreasing

This is consistent with the statewide trends, as shown in the table below:

Age range14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,00Community transmissionTrend
0-4 years of age5889896HighDecreasing
5-17 years of age204561106HighDecreasing
18-22 years of age79631088HighDecreasing

About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.

