Senior Mental Health Town Hall March 10

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County distributed the following notice about a Senior Mental Health Town Hall to be held Thursday, March 10 at 1 p.m. at the Senior Wellness Center:

SAVE THE DATE! You are invited to a town hall to get information on mental health for seniors

Cobb Commissioner Richardson’s office is collaborating with Cobb Collaborative and Cobb Senior Services to host the Senior Mental Health Town Hall for seniors and their caregivers.

The event will start at noon with a tabling event for organizations that provide mental health resources in Cobb. The second portion of the event will be a panel discussion starting at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 10. It will be held at the Senior Wellness Center located at 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.

Dr. Jatuun Gibson, director of Cobb Senior Services

Laura C. Jalbert, clinical director at Mindful Transitions, LLC

Wellstar gerontologist

Dawn Reed, founder of Aloha to Aging

Register here: https://staff315236.typeform.com/to/bnSj0Bf0

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.