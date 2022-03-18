American Camellia Society places Smith-Gilbert Gardens on its Camellia Trail

The American Camellia Society (ACS) designated Kennesaw‘s Smith-Gilbert Gardens as a Camellia Trail Garden yesterday.

According to the ACS website:

The American Camellia Society is a national membership organization dedicated to fostering appreciation for and knowledge of plants of the genus Camellia. Founded in 1945, the Society is headquartered at Massee Lane Gardens near Fort Valley in central Georgia. Massee Lane Gardens has nine acres of camellia plantings and an additional twenty-plus acres devoted to specialty gardens and collections.



The ACS created a list of public gardens across the country that hold notable camellia collections, and Smith-Gilbert Gardens was added to their East Coast Camellia Trail. With the addition of Smith-Gilbert Gardens, the east coast trail now has 35 sites for camellia-lovers to visit.

The ACS presented Smith-Gilbert Gardens with a Trail Marker and a Certificate of Recognition.

The camellias in the Smith-Gilbert complex are in the Paladino Camellia Garden.

The press release announcing the placement of Smith-Gilbert Gardens on the Camellia Trail gave the following further information:

Smith-Gilbert Gardens has 94 camellia plants in the collection with four different species of camellias represented, including an evergreen camellia called Camellia sinensis, also known as the tea plant. Visitors will find camellias throughout the Garden, but the majority of the collection can be found in the Paladino Camellia Garden. Especially notable, a new camellia cultivar was recently discovered at Smith-Gilbert Gardens. This naturally occurring sport (a mutation) was recently certified as a new cultivar. A unique, and somewhat rare, opportunity to name this plant will be offered at the 2022 Rose Garden Gala on May 14.

About Smith-Gilbert Gardens

According to promotional materials for Smith-Gilbert Gardens:

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30152, houses more than 4,000 species of plants on 17 acres in Kennesaw, GA. United by woodland paths, the gardens consist of separate groupings with individual elements of fascination. These include the Bonsai Exhibit, Paladino Camellia Garden, largest crevice garden in Georgia, and American Conifer Society Reference Garden. The gardens are open Tuesdays through Saturdays 9 AM to 4 PM. For more information, please visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com.