Lane closures on Canton Road Connector for $10.7M I-75 bridge preservation project

In addition to the ongoing lane closures on Terrell Mill Road for the Georgia Department of Transportation‘s bridge preservation project, there will be closures on SR 5/Canton Road Connector this weekend.

The GDOT describes the work as follows in this excerpt from their press release:

ATLANTA – Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will install lane closures on SR 5/Canton Road Connector at I-75 this weekend in Cobb County. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at three locations in Cobb and one location in Fulton County.



Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one right lane will be closed on the SR 5 northbound overpass at I-75 from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday. These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews.



This project will replace or repair the bridges’ concrete overlay, substructures and superstructures, and bridge joints. This $10.7 M project is scheduled for completion fall 2023.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.