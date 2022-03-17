Cobb weather Friday, March 18: 90% chance of rain

The chances of rain are high tomorrow, but thankfully we aren’t under a hazardous weather outlook for the next day or two.

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have showers and a possible thunderstorm here in Cobb County with a high near 65.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Advertisement

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 40.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.