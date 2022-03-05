Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin to hold “Circle of Strength” for Women’s History Month March 6

The Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, a group leading an effort to preserve the sharecropper’s cabin that was once attached to a larger restaurant, and has been marked for demolition by the City of Smyrna if a buyer is not found, issued the following press release announcing one of their “Circle of Strength” events in front of the cabin.

SMYRNA, GA (March 5, 2022) — On Sunday, March 6th at 3 p.m., the Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin will gather at 2875 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna, Ga. (Aunt Fanny’s Cabin) kicking off Women’s History Month, in presenting their “Circle Of Strength” honoring the late Fanny Williams and her Legacy in Smyrna, Cobb County and Atlanta.

On Thursday, March 17th, during Women’s History Month, the current city administration will determine the fate of the historic “Sharecropper” home turned restaurant, Aunt Fanny’s Cabin where guests included Doris Day, Liberace, Rev. Billy Graham and former president Jimmy Carter to name a few. “Aunt Fanny’s Cabin (which could be repurposed as the “Fanny William’s Center for Reconciliation and Racial Harmony”) is not only a part of Smyrna’s history, but part of the history of African Americans in Smyrna. This history should be preserved to inspire, educate and guide our communities’ reconciliation and healing process” states former Smyrna City Councilwoman, Maryline Blackburn.

Fanny Williams, the woman in which Aunt Fanny’s Cabin is named, had significant accomplishments, one of which included contributing and fundraising for the first Black Hospital in Cobb County know as the Cobb Cooperative. Carolyn Sherman of Smyrna shares, “Saving Aunt Fanny’s Cabin is our way of acknowledging and honoring this amazing lady’s contribution to the betterment of our society.”

Pat Burns believes “Fanny Williams’s proud strength represents the best of Smyrna’s people. Ms. Williams’ bold community contributions set a stage for the civil rights movement while the cabin’s restaurant withered. Their storied history cannot be separated but united as a central location for reconciliation and peace. Both Fanny Williams and cabin that once misappropriated her name are SMYRNA.”

So Sunday, March 6, 2022 we honor the legacy and strength of this magnificent woman, Ms. Fanny William’s.