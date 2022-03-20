Hot Topics

Cobb County school-aged residents drop from “moderately high” to “moderate” COVID transmission rate

image of coronavirus with "coronas" or crowns extending outward from a sphereImage of coronavirus from CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 20, 2022

The weekly School Aged Surveillance Report from the Georgia Department of Public Health was released on Friday March 18, and showed further encouraging news for Cobb County as the omicron surge of COVID-19 cases continues to decline.

K-12 aged Cobb residents

Cobb County residents in the public school age range of 5 to 17 years of age showed a drop from “moderately high” to “moderate” in the community transmission category of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s School Aged Surveillance Report released last Friday, March 18.

The case rate among residents in the K-12 age range dropped from 68 to 45 cases per 100,000 of population between the report of March 11 and that of March 18.

College undergraduate-aged Cobb residents

College-aged residents of Cobb also showed a drop in transmission category.

Advertisement

There were 38 new cases within that age group over the past two weeks, for a case rate of 81 cases per 100,000 of population.

This puts residents in the undergraduate college age in the “moderately high” community transmission category by the GDPH criteria. Last week’s report showed a case rate of 110 cases per 100,000.

Pre-school children

Pre-school children in the age range of 0-4 were the only group to not drop into a lower category of transmission, although they did show a decrease in case rate.

Their transmission rate remains “moderately high.” But the cases per 100,000 of population dropped from 83 to 72 between reports.

Cobb County data

Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate category
0-449173472Moderately High
5-17241535945Moderate
18-22154583881Moderately High

Statewide data

Cobb fares well compared to the statewide transmission rates:

Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate category
0-47388264698Moderately High
5-173512361847100High
18-22217440932127High

About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Cobb County school-aged residents drop from “moderately high” to “moderate” COVID transmission rate"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.