Cobb County school-aged residents drop from “moderately high” to “moderate” COVID transmission rate

The weekly School Aged Surveillance Report from the Georgia Department of Public Health was released on Friday March 18, and showed further encouraging news for Cobb County as the omicron surge of COVID-19 cases continues to decline.
K-12 aged Cobb residents
Cobb County residents in the public school age range of 5 to 17 years of age showed a drop from “moderately high” to “moderate” in the community transmission category of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s School Aged Surveillance Report released last Friday, March 18.
The case rate among residents in the K-12 age range dropped from 68 to 45 cases per 100,000 of population between the report of March 11 and that of March 18.
College undergraduate-aged Cobb residents
College-aged residents of Cobb also showed a drop in transmission category.
There were 38 new cases within that age group over the past two weeks, for a case rate of 81 cases per 100,000 of population.
This puts residents in the undergraduate college age in the “moderately high” community transmission category by the GDPH criteria. Last week’s report showed a case rate of 110 cases per 100,000.
Pre-school children
Pre-school children in the age range of 0-4 were the only group to not drop into a lower category of transmission, although they did show a decrease in case rate.
Their transmission rate remains “moderately high.” But the cases per 100,000 of population dropped from 83 to 72 between reports.
Cobb County data
|Age category
|All cases to date
|14-day case count
|14-day case rate per 100,000 residents
|14-day rate category
|0-4
|4917
|34
|72
|Moderately High
|5-17
|24153
|59
|45
|Moderate
|18-22
|15458
|38
|81
|Moderately High
Statewide data
Cobb fares well compared to the statewide transmission rates:
|Age category
|All cases to date
|14-day case count
|14-day case rate per 100,000 residents
|14-day rate category
|0-4
|73882
|646
|98
|Moderately High
|5-17
|351236
|1847
|100
|High
|18-22
|217440
|932
|127
|High
About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report
The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:
The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.
For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County school-aged residents drop from “moderately high” to “moderate” COVID transmission rate"