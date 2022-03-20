Cobb County school-aged residents drop from “moderately high” to “moderate” COVID transmission rate

The weekly School Aged Surveillance Report from the Georgia Department of Public Health was released on Friday March 18, and showed further encouraging news for Cobb County as the omicron surge of COVID-19 cases continues to decline.

K-12 aged Cobb residents

Cobb County residents in the public school age range of 5 to 17 years of age showed a drop from “moderately high” to “moderate” in the community transmission category of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s School Aged Surveillance Report released last Friday, March 18.

The case rate among residents in the K-12 age range dropped from 68 to 45 cases per 100,000 of population between the report of March 11 and that of March 18.

College undergraduate-aged Cobb residents

College-aged residents of Cobb also showed a drop in transmission category.

There were 38 new cases within that age group over the past two weeks, for a case rate of 81 cases per 100,000 of population.

This puts residents in the undergraduate college age in the “moderately high” community transmission category by the GDPH criteria. Last week’s report showed a case rate of 110 cases per 100,000.

Pre-school children

Pre-school children in the age range of 0-4 were the only group to not drop into a lower category of transmission, although they did show a decrease in case rate.

Their transmission rate remains “moderately high.” But the cases per 100,000 of population dropped from 83 to 72 between reports.

Cobb County data

Age category All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents 14-day rate category 0-4 4917 34 72 Moderately High 5-17 24153 59 45 Moderate 18-22 15458 38 81 Moderately High

Statewide data

Cobb fares well compared to the statewide transmission rates:

Age category All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents 14-day rate category 0-4 73882 646 98 Moderately High 5-17 351236 1847 100 High 18-22 217440 932 127 High

About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.