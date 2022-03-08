Cobb police seek person who ran over and shot man in Mableton

Cobb County police are seeking the person or persons who ran over and shot a man in Mableton yesterday morning.

The victim, an 18-year-old Hampton, Georgia man, remains in critical condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department:

Cobb County Police responded to a person shot at 223 St. Martins Lane in Mableton, GA on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 11:36 a.m. Responding officers located 18-year-old Ricardo Ward of Hampton, GA, lying in the driveway with several gunshot wounds. Officers learned that Ward had also been run over by a vehicle in addition to being shot. Ward was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. Advertisement The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver (or champagne) 2000’s model Toyota sedan.

Sgt. Delk attached the following photo of a suspect vehicle that was parked on the street where the incident took place:

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 770-499-3945 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.