Cobb weather forecast for Friday March 25, 2022

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have another day of sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday March 25 with a high near 58 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Climatology report for our area from the National Weather Service

Temperature – The area experiences all four seasons. Summers typically consist of long spells of warm and humid weather. Average afternoon high temperatures are in the upper 80s to around 90. Readings of 90 or higher can be expected on 30 to 60 days. Overnight lows usually range from the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Temperatures during winter months are more variable. Oftentimes, stretches of mild weather will alternate with cold spells. Winter high temperatures average in the 50s. Lows average in the mid to lower 30s. Lows of 32 degrees or lower can be expected on 50 to 70 days.

Spring and Autumn seasons are characterized by much variability from day to day and from year to year. The average date of the first freeze in the autumn is in late October. The average date of the last freeze in the spring is in early April.

Precipitation – A measurable amount of rain falls on about 120 days each year, producing amounts averaging between 50 and 55 inches. As for snowfall, the average annual total is 1 or 2 inches in the northern counties. Usually this snowfall occurs on just one or two days.

Averaging over many years, the driest months are September and October while the wettest month is March. Thunderstorms are common in the spring and summer months. On a typical year, thunder will be heard on 50 to 60 days.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.