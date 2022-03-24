Weekend lane closures on Powder Springs Road for ongoing $2.4 million resurfacing project

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that the ongoing resurfacing project between Sandtown and Windy Hill roads on Powder Springs Road/SR 360 will result in further lane closures over the weekend.

The press release announced the following scope and schedule for the weekend work:

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will install lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road in Cobb County this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road. Resurfacing improves the condition of the roadway.



Weather and on-site conditions permitting, single “rolling” lane closures will be installed on Powder Springs Road northbound and southbound between Sandtown Road and Macland Road from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28. Crews will be working at various locations throughout the weekend and the lane closures will “roll” as they move from one location to another.



Crews will be raising manholes and adjusting traffic signal loops along the roadway. This $2.4 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.