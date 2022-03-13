Cobb weather March 14: freeze warning continues

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll continue to be under a freeze warning here in Cobb County until 10 a.m. Monday, March 14. The overnight low from Sunday night until the freeze warning ends is expected to be around 31 degrees.

On Monday during the day, though, the skies should be sunny with a high near 62.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Monday Sunny, with a high near 62. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 68.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.