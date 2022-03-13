Two upcoming events at the North Cobb Senior Center

There are two upcoming educational events at the North Cobb Senior Center, one about protecting your health another about protecting your finances.



There are so many choices in the dairy aisle these days. It’s hard to know what is the best choice between cow’s milk, almond milk, oat milk, soy milk,, coconut milk and more. Join us for a discussion about which milk is right for you, 1-2pm Thursday, Mar. 17 at the N. Cobb Senior Center. Registration required.770-975-7740

The second event, presented by Regions Bank, is about identity fraud.



Join representatives from Regions Bank to learn about common forms of identity theft, how to recognize identity theft, how to prevent it, what to do if you are a victim and how and where to prevent fraud. The class will be live and streaming 10:30am-11:30am Friday, March 25.Call to register for person class at North Cobb Senior Center: 770-975-7740 or use https://myactivecenter.com/Register here for virtual class: www.regions.com/nextstep

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.