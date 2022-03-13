Cobb preschoolers and public-school aged residents drop out of high COVID transmission

For the first time in months, the 14-day category for Cobb residents in the preschool (0-4-year-old) and public school-aged (5-17-year-old) ranges have dropped into a designation for COVID transmission lower than “high” on the COVID School-aged Surveillance Report. This was in the report posted on Friday, March 11 to the Georgia Department of Public Health website, and those two age segments are now in “moderately high” by the designation of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The undergraduate college-aged residents are still in the “high” community transmission category.

Here is a table of the numbers for both the county and statewide.

Cobb County Ages All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 14-day rate category Change in last two weeks 0-4 4902 39 83 Moderately High Decreasing 5-17 24125 90 68 Moderately High Decreasing 18-22 15434 52 110 High Decreasing Georgia 0-4 73606 826 126 High Decreasing 5-17 350395 2266 123 High Decreasing 18-22 216958 1056 144 High Decreasing

About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

