Cobb weather March 2: High fire danger continues

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be sunny and around 71 degrees here in Cobb County on Wednesday March 2.

High fire danger conditions will be possible each afternoon through Friday due to low humidity and dry conditions.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.