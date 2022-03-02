Suspect apprehended after crashing allegedly stolen car into police cars

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, a suspect whose attempt to escape resulted in damage to both a Marietta police and Cobb police car was apprehended and is now in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after initially being taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for medical clearance.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

Officers were dispatched to 522 Roswell Street this morning just before 8:00 AM. The business reported that a 2006 blue Honda Element had been stolen overnight from their facility. Advertisement

….

At 12:51 PM Cobb County 911 Dispatch advised that an anonymous caller reported a stolen blue Honda Element was somewhere near Canton Road with a flat tire. The caller stated the driver of the vehicle would likely be trying to get the tire repaired or replaced in the area. Officers canvased the area and located it parked in front of a tire facility near the intersection of Sandy Plains Road and Canton Road. Three MPD officers attempted to box the suspect vehicle in using their marked patrol cars while it was still parked. While in the process of trying to stop the suspect, it was discovered that the tag on the blue Element was registered to a different vehicle.

The driver of the Element, later identified as a 35-year old Marietta man, put the allegedly stolen vehicle in reverse and rammed the front of a marked Marietta patrol vehicle while fleeing the parking lot.

MPD and Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) officers followed the suspect for just under two miles before disabling the vehicle at the intersection of Canton Road and Cobb Parkway. Two police vehicles were damaged while boxing in the suspect.

The suspect jumped from the passenger window of the suspect vehicle as it was coming to a stop and tried to escape on foot.

He was apprehended, and charged with the following crimes:

Aggravated Assault on an Officer (F)

Fleeing/ Attempting to Elude (F)

Hit and Run (M)

Acquiring a plate to conceal identification of a vehicle (M)

Reckless Driving (M)

Obstruction (M)

Theft by Receiving greater than $1,500 (F)

Criminal interference with Government Property (F)



Interim Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell made the following statement:

I would like to personally thank the Cobb 911 operators for their rapid transmission of information. Their actions not only enabled our officers, but also the Cobb County officers in the surrounding area to work together swiftly and seamlessly. I am proud of all the Marietta and Cobb officers that acted as one team to hold this suspect accountable for his actions. Most importantly I want to thank the anonymous caller for trusting us to handle the situation appropriately. Partnerships like these, with our community as well as neighboring jurisdictions, are part of what make Marietta so special.