COVID in Cobb County March 25: CDC now designates Cobb transmission rate as low

Cobb County’s rate of COVID has now fallen from “moderate” community transmission rate to “low” by the guidelines set by the CDC.

The CDC gives the following recommendations for the county’s current transmission rate:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Wear a mask on public transportation. You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.

The numbers in this report were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.

NOTE: this report omits the CDC County View Date Tracker’s summaries. The CDC has changed the format of their tracker, and the Courier is sending the CDC questions about the new format before reporting the numbers in the interest of making sure we report the data accurately.

Cobb County numbers

The Georgia Department of Public Health displays its COVID statistics based on 14-day blocks.

New cases in Cobb over the past 14 days: 541

14-day case rate per 100,000 of population: 68

Number of Cases in Cobb since the pandemic began: 134,675

Cases per 100,000 of population since the pandemic began: 17,035

Statewide numbers

Reported Today

Confirmed Cases Antigen Positive Cases Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations 532 203 61 99

Hospital bed and ventilator report

Region N which includes Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties, has:

1,177 general inpatientbeds in use out of 1,438 total beds, or 81.85%

161 ICU beds in use out of a total of 186 total ICU beds, or 86.56%.

142 ED beds in use out of 296 total beds, or 47.97%

61 ventilators in use out of 197 total ventilators, or 30.96%

4.0% of patients in Region N are classified as COVID-19 patients.

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

Cobb & Douglas Public Health runs the case rate on their home page, although it is not updated frequently.

Visit the Cobb & Douglas Public Health home page by following this link

A more frequently updated summary of the statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previous 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a daily status report on the pandemic every afternoon at around 3 p.m. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link