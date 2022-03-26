Cobb County weather March 27

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be Sunny in Cobb County on Sunday March 27, with a high near 60 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night A 10 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.