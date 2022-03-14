Dr. Janet Memark wins public service award from Cobb Chamber

Dr. Janet Memark, the District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health was honored with the Cobb Chamber‘s 2022 Mark Henderson Public Service Award.

For complete details, see the press release reprinted below:

ATLANTA (March 14, 2022) – The Cobb Chamber awarded the 2022 Mark Henderson Public Service Award to Dr. Janet Memark of Cobb & Douglas Public Health at today’s Marquee Monday breakfast at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

The Mack Henderson Public Service Award is presented annually to an individual who is outstanding in their commitment and dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the citizens of Cobb County. As a longtime Cobb County citizen, Henderson served as County Manager, the Chamber’s Chairman in 1984, and was honored with the MDJ Cobb County Citizen of the Year Award in 1985.

Advertisement

In her role as District Health Director, Dr. Memark led Cobb as a top public health advocate throughout each wave of the global pandemic. Her and her team’s efforts are a true representation of outstanding commitment and dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the Cobb’s citizens. She educated the community on vaccine information and implementation, managed testing sites, and served as a constant resource to local businesses on operating safely and navigating every public health challenge. Helping to keep Cobb County safe and keep businesses open, Dr. Memark continually advised businesses on the return to in-person events and demonstrated tremendous servant leadership.

Thank you to Marquee Monday sponsors, Superior Plumbing, Georgia Power, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Event Services, and Amerevent.

For more information about Marquee Monday, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org.