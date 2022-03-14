Serious injury crash in Marietta on northbound I-75

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a serious injury motor vehicle crash that occurred at 3:25 this morning on I-75 northbound at the Allgood Road overpass.

Investigators report that a 2021 Toyota Rav4, driven by a 20-year-old Kennesaw woman, was stopped in the middle lane of I-75 northbound.

A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 32-two-year-old Marietta man was traveling north in the middle lane and struck the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota was seriously injured and was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. The driver of the Silverado sustained minor injuries and was released from the scene.

Investigators do not know at this time why the Toyota was stopped in the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer R. Clark at (770) 794-5364.

