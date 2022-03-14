Cobb weather March 15: showers and thunderstorms

According to the report from the National Weather Service, Tuesday through Friday in Cobb County will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms. The high Tuesday is expected to be near 62.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Low around 50. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Showers. High near 60. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 72.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.