KSU economist to discuss economic aspects of law enforcement and homeland security

Kennesaw State University economist Dr. Aniruddha Bagchi will deliver a virtual address on the economic aspects of law enforcement and homeland security as part of the University’s Research with Relevance program Friday, March 18 at 11 a.m.

Bagchi’s area of research has been security issues since 2010.

He earned the Outstanding Publication Prize from Coles College for the paper “Espionage and the optimal standard of the Customs-Trade Partnership against Terrorism (C-TPAT) program in maritime security,” published in the European Journal of Operational Research.

Kennesaw State’s Office of Research is highlighting the research of department chairs and directors during the current season of Research with Relevance throughout the spring semester. Research with Relevance began during the Spring 2020 semester, creating a venue for KSU faculty across disciplines to engage in conversation on a variety of research topics and allow for an audience to participate in the discussion virtually.

About Aniruddha Bagchi

According to KSU’s news release about the presentation, Bagchi was hired by Kennesaw State in 2006 and was named interim chair of the Department of Economics, Finance and Quantitative Analysis in the Coles College of Business in 2020.

Bagchi earned his Ph.D. in Economics from Vanderbilt University in 2006, after receiving his BS in Economics from Presidency College, Kolkata and his MA in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics.

His recent papers include National security vs. human rights: A game theoretic analysis of the tension between these objectives, Information disclosure through technology licensing, and The refugee game: The relationship between individual security expenditures and collective security.

About the Research with Relevance program

Kennesaw State University describes the Research with Relevance program as follows:

With an emphasis on research with relevance, KSU’s research portfolio is varied and far-reaching, leading to new knowledge and discoveries by faculty and hands-on opportunities for students. Research with Relevance – Friday Features, an interactive web series produced by the Office of Research, gives an inside look into the varied research and scholarly activities taking place at Kennesaw State University. The one-hour web show, launched in spring 2020, is streamed live. Phaedra Corso, vice president for research at KSU, facilitates discussions with KSU researchers, focusing on how their efforts are making meaningful impacts locally and beyond. The web show, free and open to the public, includes a live interview and an interactive question-and-answer period with the virtual audience.

