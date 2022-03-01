High fire danger conditions in Cobb County this afternoon, and possibly throughout the week

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’re in increased conditions for fire here in Cobb County until early evening due to low relative humidity and dry conditions. These conditions are likely to persist through the end of the week.

Here is the Special Weather Statement issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties:

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 336 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES

… Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. $$

Hazardous Weather Outlook

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia

. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight

… Low relative humidities and low fuel moistures will combine to create high fire danger conditions this afternoon. A Fire Danger Statement is in effect through late this afternoon

. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday

… Conditions will remain favorable for low relative humidities and low fuel moistures through the end of the week. High fire danger conditions will be possible each afternoon through Friday.

