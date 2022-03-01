Kennesaw’s Bunny Breakfast

Easter is nearly upon us, and the City of Kennesaw sent the following information about the annual Bunny Breakfast:
Kennesaw, GA (March 1, 2022) — The Kennesaw Parks & Rec Department is excited to continue the tradition of the annual Bunny Breakfast at the Ben Robertson Community Center on Saturday, April 2, with two seatings available from 8:00 – 9:15 a.m. or 10:00 – 11:15 a.m.
Attendees will be treated to a buffet including hot and ready pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage, as well as a medley of fresh fruit and delicious breakfast sweets, and everyone’s favorite cottontail will be making his way from table to table to say hello to all the boys and girls. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camera to capture photos with the Easter Bunny!
Tickets are only $6 per person and can be purchased online or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are non-refundable after March 25. Children ages two and under do not need a ticket if they will be sitting in laps.Advertisement
Tickets are available at 8:00 AM: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE4OTk5Mjk 10:00 AM: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE4OTk5MzM
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates (we will update this when the census bureau completes its presentation of the 2020 census):
2019 Population Estimates 34,077
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 70,930
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 10.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 91.8 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 12.4 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 194,800
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 13,530
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 3,908
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 39,367
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 31,089
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 1,661
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 94.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
