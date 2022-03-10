National Weather Service: Powerful storm system to hit north and central Georgia, including Cobb County

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement that warned of a powerful storm system that could bring wintry precipitation, strong winds, and even tornadoes to Cobb County and other north Georgia counties.

Here is the statement reprinted below:

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 259 PM EST Thu Mar 10 2022 GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>039-041>062-066>076-078>086- 089>098-102>113-110800- Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns- Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow- Cherokee-Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Madison-Polk-Paulding-Cobb- North Fulton-Gwinnett-Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Wilkes- Haralson-Carroll-Douglas-South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton- Newton-Morgan-Greene-Taliaferro-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Clayton- Spalding-Henry-Butts-Jasper-Putnam-Hancock-Warren-Troup- Meriwether-Pike-Upson-Lamar-Monroe-Jones-Baldwin-Washington- Glascock-Jefferson-Harris-Talbot-Taylor-Crawford-Bibb-Twiggs- Wilkinson-Johnson-Emanuel-Muscogee-Chattahoochee-Marion-Schley- Macon-Peach-Houston-Bleckley-Laurens-Treutlen-Stewart-Webster- Sumter-Dooly-Crisp-Pulaski-Wilcox-Dodge-Telfair-Wheeler- Montgomery-Toombs- 259 PM EST Thu Mar 10 2022 …A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM SET TO IMPACT NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY… A rapidly strengthening storm system will cross the region late Friday night, setting the stage for a wide-range of weather across north and central Georgia through Saturday. Ahead of a strong cold front, showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday night with the risk for a few severe storms, especially east of I-85 and south of I-20. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with any severe storms. On the backside of the cold front, rain will quickly mix with then change to snow across parts of northwest Georgia, very late Friday night and through at least mid-morning Saturday. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches are possible, especially in the higher elevations of far north Georgia. In addition, widespread windy conditions will develop Friday night and continue through Saturday, especially behind the cold front. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are likely to occur. Unseasonably cold air will settle across the entire area by Saturday night with low temperatures dropping into the teens to mid 20s. Combine the gusty winds, that will eventually taper off late Saturday night, and wind chill values will drop in the single digits (above zero) and teens areawide. Please continue to pay close attention to the latest weather forecasts over the next 24 to 36 hours as new information becomes available, and prepare for potentially high-impact weather across north and central Georgia. You can visit the NWS Peachtree City/ Atlanta web page at: www.weather.gov/ffc

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 32. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday A chance of rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 8 a.m., then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.