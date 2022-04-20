Hot Topics

Austell City Council rundown: police K-9 dog Jerry Lee retires, new street sweeper authorized, Parks & Rec approved for state parks & rec organization

Austell City HallAustell City Hall (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 20, 2022

The City of Austell posted the following summary of their April city council meeting:

At the City of Austell’s April 2022 City Council meeting, it was announced that Austell K-9 service dog Jerry Lee will retire from Police activities due to the amputation of his front left leg. K-9 Officer Jerry Lee has become an international social media icon for his heroic efforts in the line of duty. Austell Police Officer Reeves truly believes that Jerry Lee saved his life. Many members of the community attended the City Council meeting for Jerry Lee’s retirement announcement and presentation of a service plaque. A retirement celebration is to be planned.

The Public Works department is working hard to keep the city clean and just received authorization by Mayor and Council to purchase as new street sweeper truck. Be on the lookout for a new truck cleaning your street soon!

In an effort to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Austell, and after a vigorous review process, the Austell Parks and Recreation Department applied and was approved for membership in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA). First time membership for the city of Austell!

The city of Austell is growing! Smith Douglas Homes annexed 37.2 acres on the east side of Maxham road for townhouse and single-family home development. In addition, 28.35 acres located at 5640 Westside Rd. and 3700 Goodwin Rd. has been annexed into the city. There are no proposed plans for the property currently.

About the City of Austell

By population Austell is the smallest city in the county, but the city added over 1,000 new residents between 2010 and 2020.

The city was incorporated in September of 1885, and was named for the banker Alfred Austell, who played a role in the creation of two branches of the Southern Railway.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following facts about Austell:

Austell city, Georgia

People

Population
Population, Census, April 1, 20207,713
Population, Census, April 1, 20106,581
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent 4.8%
Persons under 18 years, percent 29.1%
Persons 65 years and over, percent 9.0%
Female persons, percent 53.0%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent32.0%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)60.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.0%
Asian alone, percent(a) 0.2%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0%
Two or More Races, percent6.1%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 9.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 24.3%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-2020373
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-20205.9%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202061.3%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$146,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,184
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$303
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,293
Building permits, 2020
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-20202,728
Persons per household, 2016-20202.85
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202091.0%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202012.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.4%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202093.1%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202085.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202021.7%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20204.9%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202073.3%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202073.6%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)32,302
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)111,292
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)232,815
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202030.8
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$47,123
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$21,511
Persons in poverty, percent 4.6%

Businesses

Businesses
All firms, 20121,430
Men-owned firms, 2012772
Women-owned firms, 2012563
Minority-owned firms, 2012951
Nonminority-owned firms, 2012390
Veteran-owned firms, 2012143
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20121,218

Geography

Geography
Population per square mile, 20101,102.5
Land area in square miles, 20105.97
