Austell City Council rundown: police K-9 dog Jerry Lee retires, new street sweeper authorized, Parks & Rec approved for state parks & rec organization

The City of Austell posted the following summary of their April city council meeting:
At the City of Austell’s April 2022 City Council meeting, it was announced that Austell K-9 service dog Jerry Lee will retire from Police activities due to the amputation of his front left leg. K-9 Officer Jerry Lee has become an international social media icon for his heroic efforts in the line of duty. Austell Police Officer Reeves truly believes that Jerry Lee saved his life. Many members of the community attended the City Council meeting for Jerry Lee’s retirement announcement and presentation of a service plaque. A retirement celebration is to be planned.
The Public Works department is working hard to keep the city clean and just received authorization by Mayor and Council to purchase as new street sweeper truck. Be on the lookout for a new truck cleaning your street soon!
In an effort to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Austell, and after a vigorous review process, the Austell Parks and Recreation Department applied and was approved for membership in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA). First time membership for the city of Austell!Advertisement
The city of Austell is growing! Smith Douglas Homes annexed 37.2 acres on the east side of Maxham road for townhouse and single-family home development. In addition, 28.35 acres located at 5640 Westside Rd. and 3700 Goodwin Rd. has been annexed into the city. There are no proposed plans for the property currently.
About the City of Austell
By population Austell is the smallest city in the county, but the city added over 1,000 new residents between 2010 and 2020.
The city was incorporated in September of 1885, and was named for the banker Alfred Austell, who played a role in the creation of two branches of the Southern Railway.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following facts about Austell:
|Austell city, Georgia
People
|Population
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|7,713
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|6,581
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|4.8%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|29.1%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|9.0%
|Female persons, percent
|53.0%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|32.0%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|60.3%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|0.2%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.1%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|9.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|24.3%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|373
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|5.9%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|61.3%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$146,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,184
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$303
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,293
|Building permits, 2020
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|2,728
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.85
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|91.0%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|12.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.4%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|93.1%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|85.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|21.7%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|4.9%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.8%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|73.3%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|73.6%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|32,302
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|111,292
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|232,815
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|30.8
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$47,123
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$21,511
|Persons in poverty, percent
|4.6%
Businesses
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|1,430
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|772
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|563
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|951
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|390
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|143
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|1,218
Geography
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|1,102.5
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|5.97
Be the first to comment on "Austell City Council rundown: police K-9 dog Jerry Lee retires, new street sweeper authorized, Parks & Rec approved for state parks & rec organization"