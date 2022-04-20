Austell City Council rundown: police K-9 dog Jerry Lee retires, new street sweeper authorized, Parks & Rec approved for state parks & rec organization

The City of Austell posted the following summary of their April city council meeting:

At the City of Austell’s April 2022 City Council meeting, it was announced that Austell K-9 service dog Jerry Lee will retire from Police activities due to the amputation of his front left leg. K-9 Officer Jerry Lee has become an international social media icon for his heroic efforts in the line of duty. Austell Police Officer Reeves truly believes that Jerry Lee saved his life. Many members of the community attended the City Council meeting for Jerry Lee’s retirement announcement and presentation of a service plaque. A retirement celebration is to be planned.

The Public Works department is working hard to keep the city clean and just received authorization by Mayor and Council to purchase as new street sweeper truck. Be on the lookout for a new truck cleaning your street soon!

In an effort to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Austell, and after a vigorous review process, the Austell Parks and Recreation Department applied and was approved for membership in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA). First time membership for the city of Austell!

The city of Austell is growing! Smith Douglas Homes annexed 37.2 acres on the east side of Maxham road for townhouse and single-family home development. In addition, 28.35 acres located at 5640 Westside Rd. and 3700 Goodwin Rd. has been annexed into the city. There are no proposed plans for the property currently.