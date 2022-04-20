Cobb County weather Wednesday April 20

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies in Cobb County on Wednesday April 20, with a high near 71 degrees.

There are no hazardous weather alerts for today so far.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .