Dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday March 17

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’re under a dense fog advisory here in Cobb County until Thursday morning March 17 at 10 a.m.

Here’s an excerpt from the advisory:

A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 AM across portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. Patchy dense fog will be possible this morning with visibilities less than one mile.The fog The fog will diminish by mid morning. Advertisement

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN…Until 10 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

In addition, there is a hazardous weather outlook for Friday through next Wednesday.

Isolated to scattered storms are expected Friday. A few storms could be strong to severe with hail, damaging winds, periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Another round of showers and thunderstorms can be expected Tuesday.

