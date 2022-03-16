Stepfather convicted and sentenced in Cobb Superior Court for molesting stepdaughter

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady announced in a public information release that a Cobb stepfather was sentenced to two consecutive life prison sentences after being found guilty of molesting his stepdaughter when she was ten to thirteen years old.

We’ve reprinted the public information release below.

March 16, 2022 — Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announces that Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry R. Thompson sentenced Marcelino Rebollar (49) to two consecutive life sentences on March 15, 2022. A Cobb County jury found Rebollar guilty of two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation and two counts of Child Molestation on March 11, 2022.

Rebollar’s charges stemmed from allegations that he sexually abused his stepdaughter from the ages of ten years old to thirteen years old. In April 2018, she disclosed the ongoing abuse to her cousin and church pastor. The victim’s outcry resulted in an investigation by the Cobb County Police Department and forensic interviews at Safepath Children’s Advocacy Center. During the trial, Assistant District Attorney David Bailey presented evidence which included testimony from the victim and several expert witnesses. The jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts of the indictment.

The District Attorney trial team included Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, Assistant District Attorney Amanda Buxton, Intern Nycolle Carvalho, Victim Advocate Jessica Hines, and Investigator Rodney Hendrix.

“The defendant should have been this child’s protector, but instead he chose to be her predator,” Assistant District Attorney Bailey said. “The heroic actions of strangers made all the difference in the world for this child.”

The Cobb County Courier policy on naming names in criminal justice proceedings

The following is our policy on when we print the names of suspects or defendants:

The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

In the case in this article, a conviction was secured.