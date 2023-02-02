Marietta man convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation

Marco Flores (aka Marco Bucio), 45, who lived in Marietta at the time of the crime, was convicted by a Cobb Jury of raping and molesting a 7-year-old child related to him by marriage.

The victim, now 10 years old, testified to the sexual assault and the mother and grandmother also testified. Flores faces a maximum sentence of two consecutive life sentences plus 20 years in prison.

A public information release from Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady described the incident leading to arrest and conviction as follows:

“The case arose out of allegations from May of 2020, when the victim disclosed to her mother and grandmother that Flores had molested her in the grandmother’s home in Cobb County.

“The victim’s mother immediately called 911 and the case was investigated by Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. During a forensic interview, the victim disclosed that this had not been an isolated incident, but rather that it had been going on for as long as two years.

“She disclosed additional abuse including being raped and sodomized at her home in Marietta, GA as well as the grandmother’s home.”

Cobb County Superior Court Judge D. Victor “Vic” Reynolds presided over the trial, and the jury returned with a verdict quickly.

“This defendant knew the victim was shy and timid, and once he had access to her, he thought she wouldn’t say anything,” Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor said. “The bravery of this victim to come forward with her disclosure and testimony in front of her rapist at such a young age should be commended. We are grateful for the hard work of this jury and the Cobb County Police Department for ensuring justice was served for these heinous acts.”

The sentencing is set for February 6. According to the public information release Flores faces a maximum sentence of two consecutive life sentences plus 20 years in prison.