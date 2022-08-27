Man sentenced to 60 years for assault on two-year-old that resulted in permanent traumatic brain injury

Pedro Tamayo, 31, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for an assault that left the two-year-old child of his girlfriend with permanent brain injury. The child’s mother, Alejandro Lopez had previously entered a guilty plea for failing to protect her child, and for lying to police.

The charges against Tamayo included six counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Aggravated Battery, and seven counts of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

The jury convicted Tamayo on Tuesday, August 23 and the sentence was handed down on Thursday, August 25 by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Jason D. Marbutt.

The office of Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. described the incident leading to the charges and conviction as follows:

On June 20, 2018, Alejandra Lopez brought her two-year old child to the emergency room at Cobb WellStar Hospital. The child had extensive bruising over his entire body and injury to his brain consistent with violent shaking. The child was life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Scottish Rite Hospital. The child survived but suffered a permanent traumatic brain injury. Crimes Against Children Unit of the Cobb County Police Department investigated the case and determined that Tamayo, Lopez’s boyfriend, had caused the injuries to the child. A warrant was issued for Tamayo’s arrest. U.S. Marshalls apprehended Tamayo in Texas and brought him back to Georgia to face trial. A grand jury indicted Tamayo on October 19, 2018. On February 26, 2020, Lopez entered a guilty plea for failing to protect her child and initially lying to law enforcement about Tamayo’s involvement.

District Attorney Broady said, “The trauma which happened to this child at the hands of this defendant is unspeakable. The only solace is knowing that based on this sentence this defendant will not be free to do this another child.”

The District Attorney’s trial team included Assistant District Attorney Sarah Hilleren, Assistant District Attorney Nolan Slifko, Investigator Carol Burkes, Advocate Crystal Gossett, and Legal Administrative Assistant Dawn Carter.

Both Tamayo and Lopez were determined by the court to be indigent, and attorneys were appointed for them.

Lopez was represented by Marietta attorney Sylvia Goldman.

Tamayo was represented by Marietta attorney Keith Olmert.

