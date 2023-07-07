Cobb judge sentences man to life for repeated sexual abuse of his stepdaughter

A Cobb County jury found Jason Lamont Callahan, 46, of Lithia Springs, guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and six counts of child molestation. The victim was his stepdaughter.

Following the verdict, Cobb Superior Court Judge Julie Adams Jacobs, sentenced Callahan to life imprisonment.

A public information release from Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. described the events leading to the arrest and conviction as follows:

“On March 18, 2019, Smyrna Police Department was contacted by King Springs Elementary School regarding a female student who had disclosed to her teacher that her stepfather, the defendant, had been sexually abusing her.

“The student was too scared to go home because of what her stepfather was doing to her. The case was then transferred to Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit for investigation. During an interview with the victim, detectives learned that the victim was molested and sexually abused repeatedly beginning in 2017.

“The victim also disclosed that she felt Callahan liked to torture her. She explained that she felt like she was dying inside during the years this happened. The victim was not initially supported by her mother, who eventually married the defendant despite the disclosure.

“During the trial, the victim testified about the sexual abuse. The mother also testified in trial despite the difficult circumstances. A 12-person jury quickly returned a verdict of guilty on eight of the nine counts in the indictment.”

Assistant District Attorney Lindsey McClure-So prosecuted the case.

Marietta criminal defense attorney Charles Engelberger represented Callahan during the trial and sentencing.

After the sentence was handed down, ADA McClure-So said, “This defendant knew the victim was afraid of him.”

“He thought he could keep abusing her and she wouldn’t say anything,” she said. “The bravery of this victim to come forward with her disclosure and testimony in front of her abuser at such a young age should be commended.”

“We are grateful for the hard work of this jury and the Cobb County Police Department for ensuring that justice was served for these heinous acts,” said McClure-So.