Scattered thunderstorms threaten north and central Georgia, with severe storms possible Sunday and Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia for the afternoon of Friday, July 7, 2023. Scattered thunderstorms are expected across the region in the afternoon and evening.

The hazardous weather is expected to last through at least next Thursday, and severe storms are possible on Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves in.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered thunderstorms are expected across the area this

afternoon and evening. Widespread severe weather is

unlikely, although storms that develop will produce frequent

lightning and heavy rainfall. A few storms may become strong and

capable of producing occasional strong wind gusts.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…

Thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening through

next Thursday. The highest rain chances are expected to be on

Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves into the region. A few

storms on Sunday and Monday could become strong to severe, capable

of producing strong wind gusts and hail. Otherwise, the risk for

severe weather appears to be low on any given day.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation will not be needed through tonight.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

