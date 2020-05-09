Anulewicz, Rhett endorse Hill for Superior Court

Judge Kellie Hill picked up the endorsements of two state legislators, Rep. Teri Anulewicz and Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, in her bid for a seat on the Cobb County Superior Court.

Anulewicz represents House District 42 in the Smyrna area, and Rhett represents Senate District 33, which stretches from Fair Oaks and Marietta on the northeast, to Austell and Powder Springs on the southwest.

Hill is a Magistrate Court judge who presides in Superior Court when needed.

She is running for the seat being vacated by retiring Judge Lark Ingram.

Hill posted quotes from Anulewicz and Rhett on her Facebook page.

Anulewicz wrote, “Judge Hill is a relentless advocate for fair justice, and it’s been a pleasure to work with her in Cobb County. I know she will be a tremendous addition to Superior Court bench, where she will continue to serve our county with consideration for our citizens, and the utmost respect for the law.”

Rhett wrote, “Kellie has proven to be a committed member and role model in the Cobb County community. I trust her to make fair decisions involving families, public safety, and other issues that can have a lasting impact on the lives of citizens. Her background, intellect and experience have earned her my vote for Superior Court judge.”

The Superior Court race is nonpartisan, so the winner of the June 9 election will be become judge upon Judge Ingram’s retirement.