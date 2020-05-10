Cobb police involved in officer-involved shooting

According to Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department a suspect in a series of alleged physical attacks was shot by police in an incident that began in a Publix parking lot on Alabama Road in northeast Cobb near the Cherokee and Fulton county lines.

The suspect’s injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening, and the shooting will be investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The public information release from Cobb police described the incident as follows:

Cobb County Police responded to a call of a male physically attacking employees arriving at 4750 Alabama Road (Publix Shopping Center) just after 7 a.m. on May 10, 2020. The suspect was gone when officers arrived, but additional calls came in from the area as he continued to physically attack people in nearby parking lots. Officers located him and he attacked several officers, injuring one officer. He then ran on foot and officers located him a second time in a nearby residential neighborhood. During a second physical confrontation the suspect again attacked officers, and during that attack an officer fired his handgun and the suspect was struck but managed to flee from the scene again. He was located a short time later after a coordinated search with assistance from Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, Roswell Police, Georgia State Patrol, and officers from Cobb Police precincts 4 and 1. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Kennestone Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound below the waist. The injured officer was also transported to Kennestone Hospital with a leg injury. As per Cobb County Police Department protocols, the investigation of this officer involved shooting (OIS) will be conducted by The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and future media releases related to the OIS will come from their agency.