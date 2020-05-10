GBI releases further information on officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

The GBI issued a press release with further details on the officer-involved shooting that began with reports of physical assaults on Publix employees and customers on Alabama Road in the northeast corner of Cobb County, near the Cherokee and Fulton County lines.

[The Courier has a policy of redacting the names of suspects and defendants until a guilty verdict or guilty plea is reached].

The press release from the GBI gave the following details:

On Sunday, May 10, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Cobb County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 7:03 a.m., a 911 call was placed from the Publix located at 4750 Alabama Road NE, Roswell, Cobb County, GA, in reference to a disturbance between a Publix employee and a subject, later identified as [suspect], 22, of Woodstock, GA. Cobb County police officers responded to the Publix and learned that [suspect] had left the area. A brief time later, officers located [the suspect] a short distance away from the Publix. [The suspect] did not comply with the officers’ commands and ran away from officers. At approximately 7:26 a.m., officers located [the suspect] hiding in the yard of 4849 Bedell Road. While attempting to take [the suspect] into custody, he was not compliant and officers attempted to tase [the suspect]. During the incident, an officer fired his weapon, striking [the suspect]. [The suspect] ran from that location and was ultimately apprehended in a heavily wooded area. [The suspect] sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local area hospital. A Cobb County police officer sustained a non-life threatening injury during the incident and was treated and released from a local hospital. The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the investigation will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.