Man sentenced to five years for computer-related enticement of a minor, child pornography charges

Terrance Deandre Stephens of Snellville pled guilty to one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of pandering to a minor, one count of furnishing obscene material to minors and one count of computer pornography.

He was sentenced by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard II to five years in prison followed by 15 years of probation, must abide by sex offender conditions, register on the sex offender registry, and cannot use social media except for work-related matters. The charges stemmed from communication with an 11-year-old over Snapchat in 2021.

The public information release from Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr. described the incident leading to the arrest and guilty plea as follows:

“The charges stemmed from a disclosure that occurred in 2021.

“Cobb County Police Special Victims Unit received a call from a school counselor stating that between April 22, 2021 and April 28, 2021, an 11-year-old had been communicating with a man over Snapchat.

“Detectives learned that Stephens had communicated with the victim through Snapchat despite her young age. He sent multiple sexually explicit videos of himself, sent drawings of sexually explicit materials, solicited the victim for sex and asked to meet the victim in person.”

Assistant District Attorney Rachel Plevak prosecuted the case. Attorney Charles Engelberger represented Stephens at the non-negotiated plea..