Man pleads guilty to robbery of a Smyrna Walgreens and to a charge under the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Vaschon Lamon West, age 30, of Atlanta, pled guilty to one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in Cobb County Superior Court for a 2021 robbery of a Smyrna Walgreens and a brutal stabbing attack on another detainee while held in jail on the robbery charges.

Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge A. Gregory Poole sentenced West to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation for the armed robbery charge, and an additional 10 years to serve in prison for the additional charges, to be served concurrently with the first sentence.

A public information release from Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. described the incidents leading to the arrest and plea deal as follows:

“The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on July 15, 2021. 911 dispatchers received a call about an armed robbery at a Walgreens in Smyrna located in Cobb County, GA.

“When officers arrived on scene, they learned that a male suspect had entered the Walgreens, pointed a black handgun at the employee at the counter and stole money from the front register.

“Through surveillance footage detectives with Cobb County Police Department located the vehicle used in the armed robbery and ultimately arrested Vaschon Lamon West. West confessed to the armed robbery.

“On May 7, 2022 while in jail for the armed robbery charge, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Deputies learned that West and others had attacked an inmate, stabbing him around the eye. This altercation was caught on camera. It was determined that there was gang related activity surrounding the attack.”

Assistant District Attorneys Gerald Moore and Jay Winkler represented the State of Georgia during prosecution and plead negotiations. Marietta attorney Reid Kennedy represented West.