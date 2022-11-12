Caregiver sentenced to 20 years without parole for elder abuse in Acworth that resulted in shattered hip on 86-year-old woman

On November 7, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown sentenced Shelia Knight to twenty years to be served in custody for aggravated battery and elder exploitation. Knight was convicted of charges arising from an incident that resulted in a shattered hip of an 86-year-old Acworth woman.

Knight will have to serve out the entire 20 years because of her past criminal history.

A Cobb County jury found Knight guilty in a trial that ended September 28.

A public information release from Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. described the incident leading up to the arrest, and the subsequent trial, as follows:

Advertisement

“While Knight was filling in as a CNA caregiver for eighty-six-year-old female victim, she forcefully pushed the elderly victim to the ground. Knight pushed the elderly victim so hard she flew a short distance, before landing hard on the floor of her apartment.

“The elderly victim shattered her hip as a result of being pushed by Knight. Knight’s actions were caught on film, by a home security video system installed by the elderly victim’s family. Once the family observed Knight’s abuse, they immediately called 911.

“The family drove to elderly victim’s apartment, retrieved the video, and turned the video over to Acworth Police Department. The Acworth Police Department immediately began an investigation of the incident. Based on the results of their investigations, Knight was arrested on May 19, 2019.

“During Knight’s trial, Assistant District Attorney John Tully presented the testimony of the home security video footage, law enforcement, and medical personnel.

“During the deliberations, Knight who was out on bond failed to appear back in court.

“In Knight’s absence, the jury returned a guilty verdict for Aggravated Battery and Elder Abuse.

“Knight was apprehended eight days later in Paulding County and transported back to Cobb County to await sentencing.”

The District Attorney Elder Abuse/White Collar trial team prosecuting Knight included Assistant District John Tully, Investigator F. Stevenson, Investigator A. Allen, and Victim Advocate Cindy Bard.

ADA Tully was quoted in the press release stating, “To abuse the elderly, some of our most vulnerable people, is absolutely reprehensible and unacceptable.”