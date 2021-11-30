Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady to speak at Chamber’s Marietta Area Council

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady will be the featured speaker at this year’s final Marietta Area Council of the Cobb Chamber, to be held December 8.

The press release for the event gives the following career biography of Broady:

District Attorney Broady’s service to Cobb County began in 2008, when he became a Cobb County Assistant Solicitor General. There he gained invaluable experience as a prosecutor in the complex environment of the courtroom, displaying the judicial skills necessary to succeed as the District Attorney. District Attorney Broady took office on Jan. 1, 2021, with a vow to hold violent criminals accountable while restoring nonviolent offenders to productive lives. He believes wider community engagement, including expanded access to accountability courts and more visible victim advocacy, are essential to that effort. District Attorney Broady comes from a family with a tradition of service which led him into the U.S. Army. His 26-year career included three overseas tours, and he previously prosecuted cases in the Solicitor General’s Office and served as coordinator of the Veterans Treatment and Accountability Court.

In addition to the keynote presentation, the 2021 Marietta Citizen of the Year Award will be presented at this event.

Registration will be open through December 3 at www.cobbchamber.org/events.

The Marietta Area Council will be held at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center at 500 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA 30064.

Tickets are $30.00 for Cobb Chamber members and $40.00 for nonmembers.

Advance registration is required, and no walk-up entry will be granted.

This event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Kaiser Permanente, and Program Sponsor, Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP.

For more information on Area Councils, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.