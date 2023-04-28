Man pleads guilty in Cobb Superior Court to aggravated stalking

According to a public information release from Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr., Anthony Merriwether, 66, of Dunwoody, pled guilty to nine charges including aggravated stalking, discharge of gun near highway or street, possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In a negotiated plea deal, he was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jason D. Marbutt to 15 years, with the first seven years to be served in prison.

The DA’s public information release described the incidents leading to the arrest and sentencing as follows:

“Merriwether is charged with crimes that occurred on May 6, 2022. Cobb County Police Officers were dispatched to a call in Marietta, GA in reference to an armed person.

“The victim stated she saw an armed man in her front yard. Officers noted one of the windows in the front of the victim’s home was shattered and a bullet hole had traveled through the walls into the kitchen.

“The man could be seen and heard on ring video camera driving to the home, stepping out of the car with two firearms and making verbal threats for money.

“Officers learned that the man on video, Anthony Merriwether, was the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s deceased sister. The victim and Merriwether were previously in a dispute over her sister’s estate.

“The victim sold the sister’s home and gave a portion of the sale to Merriwether, but Merriwether believed he was owed the entire estate. After damaging the victim’s home, Merriwether was arrested after a traffic stop, where Merriwether was found with two firearms and cocaine in his vehicle.



“Merriwether made bond after his arrest but continued to contact the victim despite having a ‘no contact’ condition as a part of his bond.

“The victim notified law enforcement of Merriwether’s contact, via e-mail, where Merriwether had sent messages and threatened the life of the victim in exchange for more money from the deceased sister’s estate. Police officers arrested him on a warrant for aggravated stalking based on the violation of bond conditions.”

Merriwether was represented in court by Marietta attorney Jennifer Adams.

Jared Horowitz prosecuted the case.

Horowitz said, “Greed fueled this man to terrorize a woman he had known for 40 years. Justice was served today, and the victim now has some peace.”