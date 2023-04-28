GDOT announces weekend lane closures on I-75 from 17th Street to the Cobb County line

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced lane closures on I-75 between the 17th Street Bridge in midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge on the Cobb County line.

The press release for the closure describes the scope and schedule of the closures as follows:

“The resurfacing work will repair the deteriorating condition of the roadway and provide a smoother ride for drivers.

“Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one right lane will be closed on I-75 southbound in proximity of the Moores Mill Road exit beginning 9 p.m. on Friday, April 28 until 6 a.m. Monday morning. On-site signage will alert drivers of the lane and ramp closures in advance.

“These closures will help ensure safety for workers and drivers as work crews mill and pave the roadway. This $25.8 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2023.”

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.