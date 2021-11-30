Wellstar opens pediatric COVID-19 vaccination centers in Acworth and East Cobb

Wellstar Health System announced in a press release that they have opened two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination centers in Cobb County:

Acworth Health Park at 4550 Cobb Pkwy N NW, Acworth, GA 30101 (phone number (470) 956-0050)

East Cobb Health Park at 3747 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 (phone number (470) 956-0250)

For more information about the centers, read the press release reprinted below:

MARIETTA, Ga. (November 30, 2021) — Wellstar Health System, one of the largest and most integrated health systems in Georgia, has opened two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination centers following the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the COVID vaccine for existing Wellstar pediatric patients aged 5 to 11. Wellstar began offering COVID vaccinations for children under age 12 the weekend of Nov. 5 and quickly filled more than 100 vaccination appointments on the first day. To date, nearly 2,000 appointments have been scheduled through January 2022. The Wellstar pediatric COVID vaccination sites are currently located at the East Cobb and Acworth Health Parks, and parents and caregivers are encouraged to schedule a vaccination appointment with their children’s pediatrician.

“During the COVID pandemic, Wellstar has remained dedicated to protecting our practitioners, patients, and the children of our communities,” said Dr. Avril Beckford, chief pediatric officer for Wellstar Health System. “We are incredibly excited by the high demand and interest in pediatric vaccinations and proud of the families who have taken the important step to vaccinate their children to offer some of our youngest patients protection against COVID.”

Wellstar’s COVID pediatric vaccination clinics include waiting rooms for families to relax in while their children are vaccinated. In addition, parents can also schedule follow-up visits, including the second vaccine dose and other important immunizations while waiting.

“I decided to get my two children ages five and seven vaccinated,” said Hunter Carlson, executive director of Health Parks and Pediatric Center for Wellstar Health System. “The kids had a great time and enjoyed interacting with the physicians and staff. In addition to wearing masks, the vaccine will give my children and family an extra layer of protection against the disease.”

The best protection against COVID-19 is prevention, vaccination and stopping community spread. Be sure you and your family members who are age five and up get the COVID-19 vaccine. Parents can also help protect their children’s health by teaching them the 3Ws—wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance. For more health tips and information on how to schedule pediatric vaccinations, visit www.wellstar.org/community/covid-19/pediatric-care-during-covid-19.