Cobb County Police Department sets up e-commerce safe zones at precincts

If you’re interested in buying from a private individual online but are concerned for your safety while carrying out the transaction in person, the Cobb County Police Department has come up with a solution.

Each of the precincts, plus police headquarters, has set up e-commerce safe zones.

In an announcement on the county website, the reason behind the service was described as follows:

This holiday season, everyone will be searching for the perfect gift at the perfect price and many will turn to e-commerce sites like Craigslist, Offer-Up and Facebook Market Place to purchase those gifts. Cobb County wants to ensure these purchases are done in a safe manner at a safe location.

The Courier asked Sgt. Wayne Delk, the Public Information Officer for the Cobb police how these zones work.

“The e-commerce safe zones are basically safer locations for those individuals who purchase and/or sell items via e-commerce sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace,” he wrote the Courier in an email. “Many people are savvy enough to meet at coffee shops or other public locations, but occasionally potential sellers or buyers may request a meeting in a more secluded parking lot.”

“Our e-commerce safe zones are far safer alternatives because all of our precincts are video monitored during working hours,” he wrote. “Each of our precincts (One through Five) and our Police Headquarters serve as e-commerce safe zones, and we always suggest using such public places (especially those with video surveillance!) for e-commerce transactions.”

“And if an individual suggests meeting at such a location and the other party balks, that might well be a clue to some other nefarious intentions on that other person’s part,” Delk wrote.

Here are the addresses where the service is available:

Precinct One: 2380 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw

Precinct Two: 4700 Austell Road, Austell

Precinct Three: 1901 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta

Precinct Four: 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

Precinct Five: 4640 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs

Headquarters: 140 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta