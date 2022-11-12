Some I-75 lanes near the Battery will be closed both northbound and southbound overnight Sunday for installation of Akers Mill direct access to new express lanes

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that GDOT contractors will close I-75 lanes overnight Sunday at Cumblerland Blvd. and Akers Mill Road in both northbound and southbound directions.

These closures are for construction of new direct connection access ramps at Akers Mill Road to the recently-completed I-75/I-575 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.

The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as follows:

“Weather and on-site conditions permitting, three left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound under Akers Mill and two right lanes will be closed on the I-285 ramp to I-75 southbound/Cumberland Boulevard under Akers Mill Road from 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 13 until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

“Lane closures help ensure safety for work crews and drivers in the work zone. This $19.6 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2023.”

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

