Freeze watch in effect for Cobb County and other parts of the region starting Sunday November 13, 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for Cobb County on Sunday November 13 due to expected overnight sub-freezing temperatures.

The freeze watch is in effect from Sunday, November 13 at 10 p.m. to Monday November 14 at 9 a.m.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s to low

30s possible.

* WHERE…Portions of north and central Georgia.

* WHEN…From this evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Lamar, Harris

Including the cities of Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Athens, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers, Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, and Griffin

What precautions are recommended?

The National Weather Service recommends the following precautions for a freeze watch:

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

“To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

“Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

How long does the danger last?

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

