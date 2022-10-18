Freeze watch in effect for Marietta area Tuesday night, October 18, 2022, through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for Marietta and other parts of the region that will begin late Tuesday night, October 18, and remain in effect through Wednesday morning.

Here’s what the alert states:

.”..FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING… *

“WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

“* WHERE…Hall, Cobb, Fayette and Meriwether Counties.

“* WHEN…From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

“* IMPACTS… Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

“PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

The map above indicates that Cobb County is on the edge of the freeze watch zone (in light blue) and south of the freeze warning zone (in dark blue).

To visit the interactive version of the map visit the National Weather Service website.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

