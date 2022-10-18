Freeze watch for Marietta elevated to a freeze warning for overnight Tuesday to Wednesday

The freeze watch that was issued yesterday for the Marietta area has been elevated to a freeze warning. Temperatures between late Tuesday night, October 18, and Wednesday morning are expected to drop to around 30 degrees.

Affected counties are Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Troup, and Meriwether, including the cities of Cartersville, Gainesville, Marietta, Douglasville, Newnan, and Peachtree City.

Here’s what the warning states:

“…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY…

“* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE…Portions of north central, northwest and west central Georgia.

“* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

“* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

“PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

What is the difference between a watch and a warning?

The National Weather Service describes the difference between a “watch” and a “warning” as follows:

“As the event becomes imminent, a watch will normally be upgraded to either a warning or an advisory (which indicates an 80% or greater probability of occurence).

“A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible. “

“An Advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.”

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.