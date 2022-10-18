Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday October 18: freeze warning

TOPICS:
Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 18, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, October 18, with a high near 55 degrees. Tonight it is expected to drop to slightly below freezing.

A freeze watch that was issued for an area including the Marietta area for late Tuesday night to Wednesday morning has been elevated to a freeze warning.

Difference between a watch and a warning

The National Weather Service describes the difference between a “watch” and a “warning” as follows:

“As the event becomes imminent, a watch will normally be upgraded to either a warning or an advisory (which indicates an 80% or greater probability of occurence).

“A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible.

“An Advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.”

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normalPrecipitation






2022-09-019169801.70
2022-09-02867379.51.40.09
2022-09-0388728020
2022-09-048373780.20.26
2022-09-058672791.40.1
2022-09-06867178.51.1T
2022-09-078771791.80
2022-09-08857278.51.50
2022-09-09796873.5-3.20.03
2022-09-10736770-6.50.12
2022-09-11827176.50.20.01
2022-09-12856575-1T
2022-09-13815769-6.80
2022-09-14856273.5-20
2022-09-15836674.5-0.80
2022-09-16836473.5-1.50
2022-09-17846574.5-0.20
2022-09-18866575.510
2022-09-198767772.80
2022-09-20926980.56.60.38
2022-09-219371828.40
2022-09-229468817.7T
2022-09-23806271-20
2022-09-24815568-4.60
2022-09-258363730.7T
2022-09-2682627200
2022-09-27765565.5-6.20
2022-09-28765565.5-5.80
2022-09-29755665.5-5.50
2022-09-30796270.5-0.1T
Sum25111968

Average83.765.674.7-0.2
Normal83.965.974.9
Summer 2022 Average Temperature Ranking & Records
Climate SiteAvg Temp RankHighest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)Lowest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)
Athens12th Warmest82.2 (2016)74.5 (1967)
Atlanta10th Warmest82.7 (1980)73.5 (1967)
Columbus15th Warmest84.6 (2011)78.3 (1967)
Macon14th Warmest83.5 (1954)76.1 (1967)
Summer 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum Temperature (deg)Max T DateMinimum Temperature (deg)Min T Date
Athens1026/22596/20
Atlanta996/15646/10
Columbus1026/22606/20
Macon1056/22606/20
Cartersville976/22, 23576/20
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt1006/15586/20
Fulton Co Arpt996/15586/20
Gainesville986/22616/10
Peachtree City1026/15586/20
Rome1006/22, 23576/20
Summer 2022 Average Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteAverage Maximum Temperature (deg)Average Minimum Temperature (deg)
Athens87.573.0
Atlanta87.074.0
Columbus89.575.5
Macon88.077.0
Cartersville86.070.5
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt88.070.5
Fulton Co Arpt87.071.5
Gainesville71.087.0
Peachtree City86.573.0
Rome61.787.5
Average Maximum Temperature Ranking & Records
Climate SiteAvg Max Temp RankHighest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)Lowest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)
Athens18th Warmest91.5 (2007)81.5 (1967)
Atlanta25th Warmest92.0 (2012)80.5 (1967)
Columbus14th Warmest92.5 (2012)83.0 (1994)
Macon29th Warmest93.5 (1980)82.0 (1967)
Average Minimum Temperature Ranking & Records
Climate SiteAvg Min Temp RankHighest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)Lowest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)
Athens2nd Warmest74.0 (1982)57.0 (1967)
Atlanta4th Warmest74.5 (2016)55.0 (1967)
Columbus3rd Warmest78.0 (2011)61.5 (1967)
MaconWarmest on Record77.0 (2022)56.5 (1967)
Summer 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteTotal Precipitation (in)Normal Precipitation (in)DFN (Departure From Normal)
Athens12.3913.63-1.24
Atlanta16.2613.59+2.67
Columbus9.4713.06-3.59
Macon18.3013.61+4.69
Cartersville16.3411.11+5.23
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt15.4613.91+1.55
Fulton County Arpt12.1012.83-0.73
Gainesville12.3913.38-0.99
Peachtree City9.8813.25-3.37
Rome7.8411.31-3.47
Summer 2022 Precipitation Ranking & Records
Climate SiteTotal Precipitation RankingMinimum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)Maximum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)
Athens36th Wettest4.28 (1957)29.39 (1994)
Atlanta19th Wettest3.88 (1930)25.82 (2005)
Columbus58th Wettest6.31 (1990)24.76 (2013)
Macon7th Wettest5.00 (1997)29.26 (2013)
Summer 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum Daily Precip (in)Max P Date

Athens2.087/30

Atlanta2.406/26

Columbus1.478/18

Macon3.456/24

Cartersville2.337/1

Dekalb Peachtree Arpt3.827/30

Fulton Co Arpt2.106/24

Gainesville1.857/3

Peachtree City2.616/24

Rome1.117/29

Summer 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteAverage Temperature (deg)Normal Temperature (deg)DFN (Departure From Normal)
Athens80.479.5+0.9
Atlanta80.779.7+1.0
Columbus82.282.0+0.2
Macon81.881.1+0.7
Cartersville79.577.5+2.0
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt79.478.1+1.3
Fulton County Arpt79.878.8+1.0
Gainesville79.477.5+1.9
Peachtree City80.479.4+1.0
Rome81.078.9+2.1
Spring 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteAverage Temperature (deg)Normal Temperature (deg)DFN (Departure From Normal)
Athens63.962.0+1.9
Atlanta65.162.1+3.0
Columbus66.865.1+1.7
Macon66.164.0+2.1
Cartersville77.759.5+0.3
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt62.761.4+1.3
Fulton County Arpt63.161.3+1.8
Gainesville62.860.4+2.4
Peachtree City64.160.9+3.2
Rome63.860.0+3.8

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.

