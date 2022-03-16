Cobb weather March 17

After Wednesday evening’s storm tomorrow is expected to be calmer.

According to the report from the National Weather Service, there should be patchy fog followed by partly sunny skies in Cobb County on Thursday, March 17 in Cobb County with a high near 71.

The rain is predicted to return on Friday.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Thursday Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Friday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 40.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.