Cobb County Weather Oct 31: gradually decreasing clouds

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, it will start out mostly cloudy in Cobb County today, with the clouds gradually decreasing.

The high is expected to be around 63, with northwest winds about 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 15 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base (ARB) in Marietta:

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 54.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.